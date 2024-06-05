Pride Month programming

WRKF presents these pride month celebrations, highlighting LGBTQ history, intersecting identities, and musicians musicians and composers from the LGBTQ community.

Louisiana Considered: Friday

Friday, May 7 at 12pm and 7pm

On a special pride episode of Louisiana Considered, we look back on some of Louisiana’s LGBTQ history. We hear everything from the New Orleans city park “gay-in” to the story of the tragic Upstairs Lounge fire, where we even hear from the lawyer who represented the fire’s victims. A recording of this program will be posted following its Friday airing.

Witness History: Pride Month

Sunday, May 9 at 6pm

Hear remarkable stories of LGBT+ rights, told by the people who were there. Go back in time to key events in history and hear the story of our times told by the people who were there. Witness History features first-hand accounts, archive material and insight from historians.

Proud to Be

Sunday, May 9 at 7pm on WRKF Classical

Pride Month is a wonderful time to celebrate our unique identities and to reflect on how pride and authenticity show up in our lives. We asked classical musicians in the LGBTQIA community about their thoughts on pride. Punctuated with music performed, conducted, or composed by these featured artists, the answers we got were incredibly diverse and thought-provoking. This one-hour special program brings all of those thoughts to your ears.

Black, Queer & Free

Sunday, May 16 at 6pm

Living at the intersection of blackness and queerness, we bring you stories about the joys... and challenges ...of living at the intersection of blackness and queerness. We should all be free to be, free to love, and be celebrated in that process... if not by others, then definitely by ourselves. We explore three stories centering queerness and spirituality, Black drag culture, and shifting relationship structures through polyamory. Through it all, the episode guests had to wrestle with disapproval from their communities and sift through feelings of being outcasts- to eventually accept themselves.