© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Wednesday 6/7 1pm: WRKF's FM and HD channels have resumed normal operation following several days of reduced signal strength due to tower work. Your reception should be back to normal. Thank you for your patience.

Pride Month on WRKF

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Adam Vos
Published June 8, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT

WRKF presents this special programming to help listeners celebrate pride month, learn about LGBTQ history, and examine cultural and political issues of gender identity and sexual orientation.

America Learn Your History: What Happened Before Stonewall
Sunday, June 11 at 5pm

A sensation that began as a popular Instagram series by composer and professor Bobby Wooten comes to the radio with this public radio special. Stonewall often gets credit for the beginning of the gay liberation movement. But there was an earlier riot, at Compton's Cafeteria in San Francisco, and it was started by a transwoman. Guests include actor Tituss Burgess and historian Dr. Susan Stryker.

Call to Mind: Queer Youth Resilience & Mental Health
Sunday, June 11 at 6pm

Everyday Queer teens and young adults are challenged by the politicization of gender identity and sexual orientation—along with increased levels of discrimination. And the mental health consequences are alarming. In 2022, 45% of LGBTQ+ youth report to have seriously considered suicide, and 14% tried to hurt themselves. At a time when LGBTQ+ youth face continued fights around their identity, what are mental health concerns specific to Queer youth? And what support is necessary for LGBTQ+ teens and young adults to best take care of their well-being in the middle of continued barriers?

Ear Hustle Pride Month Special
Sunday, June 11 at 7pm

In honor of Pride Month, the acclaimed podcast Ear Hustle serves up some of its best stories about the LGBTQ community inside prison. A love story set in the most unlikely place, out on the yard at San Quentin State Prison. Two trans women on their journey from a men’s prison to a women’s prison thanks to a new California law. And the first ever pride parade held inside a Norwegian prison.

Tags
Inside WRKF
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is also frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos