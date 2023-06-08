Pride Month on WRKF

WRKF presents this special programming to help listeners celebrate pride month, learn about LGBTQ history, and examine cultural and political issues of gender identity and sexual orientation.

America Learn Your History: What Happened Before Stonewall

Sunday, June 11 at 5pm

A sensation that began as a popular Instagram series by composer and professor Bobby Wooten comes to the radio with this public radio special. Stonewall often gets credit for the beginning of the gay liberation movement. But there was an earlier riot, at Compton's Cafeteria in San Francisco, and it was started by a transwoman. Guests include actor Tituss Burgess and historian Dr. Susan Stryker.

Call to Mind: Queer Youth Resilience & Mental Health

Sunday, June 11 at 6pm

Everyday Queer teens and young adults are challenged by the politicization of gender identity and sexual orientation—along with increased levels of discrimination. And the mental health consequences are alarming. In 2022, 45% of LGBTQ+ youth report to have seriously considered suicide, and 14% tried to hurt themselves. At a time when LGBTQ+ youth face continued fights around their identity, what are mental health concerns specific to Queer youth? And what support is necessary for LGBTQ+ teens and young adults to best take care of their well-being in the middle of continued barriers?

Ear Hustle Pride Month Special

Sunday, June 11 at 7pm

In honor of Pride Month, the acclaimed podcast Ear Hustle serves up some of its best stories about the LGBTQ community inside prison. A love story set in the most unlikely place, out on the yard at San Quentin State Prison. Two trans women on their journey from a men’s prison to a women’s prison thanks to a new California law. And the first ever pride parade held inside a Norwegian prison.