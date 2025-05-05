Mother's Day on WRKF

This Mother's Day, we celebrate mothers and mothering with documentaries that examine issues of parenting and stories that tell how we parent our children from both a human and a scientific perspective.

Mothered: Choosing To Parent Solo

Sunday, May 11 at 5pm

More and more women are breaking up with the expectation that you need a partner to parent. What’s it like raising kids as a single mother by choice? The old nursery rhyme goes, “First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes baby in a baby carriage!” This order of events is so culturally ingrained that it has become a societal expectation. But many women are challenging tradition and choosing to raise children on their own. This Mother’s Day, we meet two single mothers by choice to discuss the ins and outs of solo motherhood.

The Stoop: The Many Ways We Mother

Sunday, May 11 at 6pm

There are many unexpected ways that people step into parenting. In this special, an exploration of the different ways Black people parent. We hear stories about redefining family on your own terms. We explore the term ‘Auntie’ and how some women find it problematic, we hear about the challenges of IVF for Black women, and we meet a family that shows us how co-parenting can evolve.

The Pulse: Mothering

Sunday, May 11 at 7pm

Giving birth. Giving support. Being there. Being exhausted. We celebrate Mother's Day with stories about some of the ways humans — and other species — juggle fierce love and the never-ending demands of childcare. Stories we examine: America doesn’t have enough OBGYNs; freeloading bird forces others to raise her hatchlings; dads are wired to 'mother' too; a zygote writes an apology letter to mom; and how the ‘baby penalty’ often sidelines women scientists.