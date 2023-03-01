The Metropolitan Opera announces its 2023–24 season
The Metropolitan Opera has announced its 2023–24 season, presenting the most new works in the company’s modern history—including four Met premieres. Recent operas represent one-third of the season lineup, appearing aside a full slate of classics, including new productions of Bizet’s Carmen and Verdi’s La Forza del Destino. The season will include six new productions in all.
The Met’s 93rd consecutive Saturday Matinee Radio Broadcast season begins December 9 on WRKF Classical with Daniel Catán’s Florencia en el Amazonas and runs through June 8, 2024, concluding with Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice. Please see the preliminary schedule for the 2023-24 Metropolitan Opera Saturday Matinee Radio Broadcast season below.
TOLL BROTHERS–METROPOLITAN OPERA
INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK
2023-24 Saturday Matinee Broadcast Season
All broadcasts at 12 noon central time **except as otherwise noted.
- December 9, 2023: Daniel Catán's Florencia en el Amazonas
New Production/Met Premiere
- December 16 **11am: Mozart's The Magic Flute
- December 23: Wagner's Tannhäuser
- December 30: Archival Broadcast, TBA
- January 6, 2024: Verdi's Nabucco
- January 13 **11:30am: Puccini's La Bohème
- January 20: Jake Heggie's Dead Man Walking
New Production/Met Premiere
Performance from October 21, 2023
- January 27: Bizet's Carmen
New Production
- February 3: Anthony Davis's X: The Life and Times of Malcom X
New Production/Met Premiere
Performance from November 18, 2023
- February 10: Archival Broadcast, TBA
- February 17: Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera
Performance from fall 2023
- February 24: Archival Broadcast, TBA
- March 2: Listeners' Choice: Great Met Broadcasts
Opera TBA
- March 9: Verdi's La Forza del Destino
New Production
- March 16 **11am: Puccini's Turnadot
- March 23: Gounod's Roméo et Juliette
- March 30: Verdi's Requiem
Performance from fall
- April 6: Archival Broadcast, TBA
- April 13: Archival Broadcast, TBA
- April 20: Puccini's La Rondine
- April 27: Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up In My Bones
- May 4: John Adams's El Niño
New Production/Met Premiere
- May 11: Puccini's Madama Butterfly
- May 18: Kevin Puts's The Hours
- May 25: Archival Broadcast, TBA
- June 1: Archival Broadcast, TBA
- June 8: Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice