The Metropolitan Opera announces its 2023–24 season

The Metropolitan Opera has announced its 2023–24 season, presenting the most new works in the company’s modern history—including four Met premieres. Recent operas represent one-third of the season lineup, appearing aside a full slate of classics, including new productions of Bizet’s Carmen and Verdi’s La Forza del Destino. The season will include six new productions in all.

The Met’s 93rd consecutive Saturday Matinee Radio Broadcast season begins December 9 on WRKF Classical with Daniel Catán’s Florencia en el Amazonas and runs through June 8, 2024, concluding with Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice. Please see the preliminary schedule for the 2023-24 Metropolitan Opera Saturday Matinee Radio Broadcast season below.

TOLL BROTHERS–METROPOLITAN OPERA

INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK

2023-24 Saturday Matinee Broadcast Season

All broadcasts at 12 noon central time **except as otherwise noted.

