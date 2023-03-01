© 2023
header_test5.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Metropolitan Opera announces its 2023–24 season

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Adam Vos
Published March 1, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST
Metropolitan Opera Logo

The Metropolitan Opera has announced its 2023–24 season, presenting the most new works in the company’s modern history—including four Met premieres. Recent operas represent one-third of the season lineup, appearing aside a full slate of classics, including new productions of Bizet’s Carmen and Verdi’s La Forza del Destino. The season will include six new productions in all.

The Met’s 93rd consecutive Saturday Matinee Radio Broadcast season begins December 9 on WRKF Classical with Daniel Catán’s Florencia en el Amazonas and runs through June 8, 2024, concluding with Gluck’s Orfeo ed Euridice. Please see the preliminary schedule for the 2023-24 Metropolitan Opera Saturday Matinee Radio Broadcast season below.

TOLL BROTHERS–METROPOLITAN OPERA
INTERNATIONAL RADIO NETWORK
2023-24 Saturday Matinee Broadcast Season
All broadcasts at 12 noon central time **except as otherwise noted.

  • December 9, 2023: Daniel Catán's Florencia en el Amazonas
    New Production/Met Premiere
  • December 16 **11am: Mozart's The Magic Flute
  • December 23: Wagner's Tannhäuser
  • December 30: Archival Broadcast, TBA
  • January 6, 2024: Verdi's Nabucco
  • January 13 **11:30am: Puccini's La Bohème
  • January 20: Jake Heggie's Dead Man Walking
    New Production/Met Premiere
    Performance from October 21, 2023
  • January 27: Bizet's Carmen
    New Production
  • February 3: Anthony Davis's X: The Life and Times of Malcom X
    New Production/Met Premiere
    Performance from November 18, 2023
  • February 10: Archival Broadcast, TBA
  • February 17: Verdi's Un Ballo in Maschera
    Performance from fall 2023
  • February 24: Archival Broadcast, TBA
  • March 2: Listeners' Choice: Great Met Broadcasts
    Opera TBA
  • March 9: Verdi's La Forza del Destino
    New Production
  • March 16 **11am: Puccini's Turnadot
  • March 23: Gounod's Roméo et Juliette
  • March 30: Verdi's Requiem
    Performance from fall
  • April 6: Archival Broadcast, TBA
  • April 13: Archival Broadcast, TBA
  • April 20: Puccini's La Rondine
  • April 27: Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up In My Bones
  • May 4: John Adams's El Niño
    New Production/Met Premiere
  • May 11: Puccini's Madama Butterfly
  • May 18: Kevin Puts's The Hours
  • May 25: Archival Broadcast, TBA
  • June 1: Archival Broadcast, TBA
  • June 8: Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice
Tags
Inside WRKF
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is also frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos