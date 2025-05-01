May: Mental Health Awareness Month

We present a weekly series of special programs exploring emerging research and informed perspectives on vital issues relating to mental health along with thought-provoking interviews with top experts, the voices of people living with mental illness, and sound-rich stories from across the country.

Call to Mind: Beyond the Mirror - The Challenge of Eating Disorders

Sunday, May 4 at 8pm

Revealing conversations about eating disorders and treatments. An estimated 29 million Americans will suffer from an eating disorder in their lifetime. These mental illnesses can be profoundly disruptive to a person’s life and psychological well-being. And eating disorders can be deadly. Anorexia nervosa has one of the highest mortality rates of any psychiatric condition. Eating disorders strike a wide range of people, but deep-rooted assumptions about who suffers from these diseases often complicate the road to recovery. This special looks at eating disorders and the challenges of treatment. We hear firsthand from people who have experienced these illnesses and experts who treat them.

Call to Mind: The Aging Mind

Sunday, May 11 at 8pm

Exploring the unique mental health challenges for older adults. Studies show that one in four older adults lives with a mental illness, such as depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders. But many older people don’t get the help they need. And America’s aging population is expected to double by 2050. This program explores the unique mental health challenges of older adults, the models in place to care for them, therapeutic solutions, and improved treatment systems. We hear from mental health providers, direct care workers, and older Americans living with mental health issues.

Call to Mind: Promise & Peril - Technology and Mental Health

Sunday, May 18 at 8pm

Insights into technology’s influence on mental health. Technology is ever-present in modern life, from remote work to communities on social media, from dating apps to telemedicine. We live with a constantly expanding array of online options and an ever-growing list of new questions about the health implications of spending so much time online with our devices. This broadcast special explores the influence of technology on our mental health.

Unhappy Feeling: Mental Health & America’s Housing Crisis

Sunday, May 25 at 6pm

Renters and buyers are looking for affordable housing, but it's estimated there's a shortage of between 4 million and 7 million affordable units in the U.S. For those struggling to maintain stable housing, it can often lead to or worsen anxiety, stress and depression. Closer Look explores the consequences of housing instability on mental health and solutions that could address both.

Call to Mind: Treating the Young Mind

Sunday, May 25 at 7pm

New ideas on treating kids with mental health challenges. The phrase “if only” is often used concerning a person’s mental health. If only we'd known they were hurting. If only they’d been diagnosed sooner. Roughly one in seven children ages of 3 through 17 has a diagnosed mental or behavioral health condition. This special looks at how critical early intervention can be in caring for children’s mental health — and ways they are treated. We hear from experts about the safety of medicating kids and new advances in therapy.

Call to Mind: Silent Battles - Mental Health & Military Service

Sunday, May 25 at 8pm

Understanding the mental health needs of people in the military. Mental illness is the leading cause of hospitalization for America’s military service members. Anxiety conditions and post-traumatic stress disorders lead the list of diagnoses. This special explores the mental health needs of people serving in the military, and of veterans. We hear about how combat and noncombat military duty can affect mental health. And we explore the unique resources and support available to service members and veterans.