Mental Health Awareness Month on WRKF

WRKF presents these special programs which we hope will bring awareness and understanding to issues mental health, emotional wellness, and social wellbeing. We will explore the importance of social connection, the effects of loneliness, and the engaging effects of interpersonal connection. Also, ahead of Mother's Day next week, we present a program examining maternal health and postpartum depression.

Call to Mind: Seeking Connection

Sunday, May 7 at 5pm

For people of all ages, social connections are critical to health and wellbeing. Experts say we are inherently social creatures, hardwired to engage and depend on others for support throughout a lifecycle. Doctors and health researchers have signaled concerns about loneliness for decades. Forced isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic introduced many more people to daily struggles with loneliness. How important are social connections? How does loneliness impact a person’s mental and physical health? And are people looking for social connections in the right places? Join us for this special exploring the relationship between loneliness, mental health, and the power of social connections.

Delivered: Postpartum Health

Sunday, May 7 at 6pm

In these two hours, a postpartum doula talks about her trauma-informed approach to caring for the physical body. We find how mothers can feel unprepared for how their physical bodies experience pregnancy and childbirth. Also, we hear how culturally there is a lot of silence around how challenging it can be to recognize deteriorating mental health while caring for another person and how isolating such an experience can be.