Independence Day on WRKF

We celebrate themes of independence, democracy, and patriotism for the Independence Day holiday this summer with special programming that examine growing political divides and look forward to the USA's 250th birthday next year.

Things That Go Boom: Divided America

Friday, July 4 at 12 noon

Sunday, July 6 at 8pm

We’re sharing three stories that try to make sense of our national growing divide as a country, and trace its historical roots. We ask an FBI anti-extremism expert, an anti-fascist journalist, and a team of civil war reenactors where they see our country going next.

Closer Look: America in 2026

Friday, July 4 at 7pm

Sunday, July 13 at 8pm

In 2026, the United States turns 250 years old. It will also be a time when America will be two years into Donald Trump's second term as President of the United States. Trump's victory in the 2024 election over Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris was a decisive feat; he captured all the swing states and, unlike in his 2016 victory, he won the popular vote. While the outcome represents incremental gains, there's another aspect to consider: how this potentially marks the beginning of a new chapter in American politics and influences a perception about America when it comes time to celebrate its 250th birthday in less than two years' time.

Also on this show, historians reflect on the nation's founders in shaping America's identity, and look back into what the nation's mood was during the bicentennial year of 1976, highlighting some glaring similarities between then and now.

Guests include:

Jody Noll, PhD, history lecturer at Georgia State University

Josh McMillian, associate professor of history at Georgia State University

Tanya Washington, constitutional professor of law at Georgia State University