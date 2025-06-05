What Trump’s rescission request means for WRKF

Last updated at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 12. This story was originally published on Thursday, March 6, but is being updated as the situation develops.

The Republican-led House has narrowly passed a bill that would claw back two years of federal funding for public media, including NPR and PBS.

President Donald Trump asked lawmakers to cancel $1.1 billion in federal funding for public broadcasting that it approved earlier this year, a process known as a “rescission.” It’s part of a White House effort to claw back $9.4 billion in funding, mostly foreign aid.

Trump and his Republican allies have accused NPR and PBS of bias against conservative viewpoints. The president previously signed an executive order that directs the Corporation of Public Broadcasting (CPB) to cease federal funding for both broadcasters.

Lawmakers sent the package to the Senate with a narrow 214-212 vote, mostly along party lines. Here is how each representative voted. A simple majority of Senate lawmakers must approve the request before it can become law.

So what could a potential rescission mean for public media stations like WRKF? We’ve answered some frequently asked questions below.

What is CPB's role in public broadcasting?

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), authorized by Congress in 1967, is a private, nonprofit corporation. CPB is not a broadcaster, but allocates funding to more than 1,500 locally owned public radio and television stations to provide audiences with local content that matters most to them.

Currently, CPB receives more than $500 million per year through the federal budget. That's less than 0.01% of the $6.9 trillion federal budget. This money goes primarily to local PBS and NPR member stations like WRKF, and they use this funding, in part, to procure programming from national producers and produce local programming.The funding is allocated two years in advance to protect it from political influence.

This is the largest single source of funding for public radio, television, and related online and mobile service, ensuring that nearly 99% of the U.S. population has access to public media, with 42 million people tuning in each week. For every dollar in federal grant money a station receives, it generates $8 in return.

How much of WRKF’s budget relies on CPB funding?

WRKF is fortunate to have broad support from the community, relying primarily on donations from our members and local business underwriters. We don’t air conventional advertising or receive funds from NPR or the State of Louisiana.

However, CPB funding accounts for a significant portion of our budget, approximately $131,268 or, roughly, 8.12% of revenue every year. This percentage can be higher for other public radio stations, especially smaller ones in rural areas.

What happens if we lose this funding?

WRKF has secured funding for fiscal year 2025, but future support from CPB is in jeopardy. If Congress approves a rescission, they would cancel previously approved funding for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, and the station would receive no additional CPB funds starting Oct. 1.

Without this money, WRKF could face cuts to essential services like public safety communications during disasters, other emergency alerts, and cultural and educational programming, and would need to cover the costs of music rights and satellite services, on its own.

How can I help?

Donate

Click here for links to the many ways you can support WRKF. You can become a member or donate your stock, car, and more.

Contact elected officials

Contact your lawmakers and urge them to preserve CPB funding. Use this form to submit your information and connect with Members of Congress.

Stay informed and spread the word

Learn more about how you can support WRKF and other stations by visiting Protect My Public Media’s website. There, you’ll find helpful insights on public media’s mission, funding, and how to take action.

Personal stories from listeners play a crucial role in funding decisions, so share why public media matters to you and encourage others to support WRKF.

