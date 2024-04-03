© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Tues 4/2 12pm: WRKF's over-the-air broadcast will be operating at low power from 12pm to 1pm today to accommodate tower workers. Some listeners may experience impaired radio reception during this event.

The 2024 Solar Total Eclipse on WRKF

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Adam Vos
Published April 3, 2024 at 12:38 PM CDT
David Baron, Bronson Arcuri/NPR

Learn more about the astronomy of a total solar eclipse and how to prepare to get the most out of this rare experience, as we follow the celestial event as it crosses the nation on April 8.

Between the Earth and Sun: A Guide to the Eclipse
Sunday, April 7 at 5pm

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will stretch across the United states from south Texas to the northern tip of Maine, blotting out the sun for about four minutes within its 115-mile-wide path. A primer on how to have their best viewing experience and a talk through the science of what’s actually happening 223,000 miles above our heads.

Crescent-shaped shadows cast by the solar eclipse before it reaches totality appear on a board at an eclipse-viewing event in Antelope, Ore., 2017.
Kara Frame, CJ Riculan/NPR
Crescent-shaped shadows cast by the solar eclipse before it reaches totality appear on a board at an eclipse-viewing event in Antelope, Ore., 2017.

Solar Eclipse Special Coverage from NPR
Monday, April 8 at 1pm

On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will darken a swath of North America in the middle of the day, a cosmic event that is generating buzz, travel plans and watch parties from Mexico to Maine and beyond. NPR will be on the air with anchored special coverage as the eclipse takes place, capturing the wonder of eclipse viewers across the country, as well as historic and scientific takes on this rare astronomical phenomenon.
Tags
Inside WRKF
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos