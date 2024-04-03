The 2024 Solar Total Eclipse on WRKF

Learn more about the astronomy of a total solar eclipse and how to prepare to get the most out of this rare experience, as we follow the celestial event as it crosses the nation on April 8.

Between the Earth and Sun: A Guide to the Eclipse

Sunday, April 7 at 5pm

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will stretch across the United states from south Texas to the northern tip of Maine, blotting out the sun for about four minutes within its 115-mile-wide path. A primer on how to have their best viewing experience and a talk through the science of what’s actually happening 223,000 miles above our heads.

Solar Eclipse Special Coverage from NPR

Monday, April 8 at 1pm

On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will darken a swath of North America in the middle of the day, a cosmic event that is generating buzz, travel plans and watch parties from Mexico to Maine and beyond. NPR will be on the air with anchored special coverage as the eclipse takes place, capturing the wonder of eclipse viewers across the country, as well as historic and scientific takes on this rare astronomical phenomenon.