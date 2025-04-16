Earth Day on WRKF

We recognize Earth Day this year with two special programs addressing carbon monoxide emissions and honoring stories of environmentalism and conservation.

Turning Down the Heat: Decarbonizing Cement and Steel

Sunday, April 20 at 8pm

Along with aviation, the construction industry is one of the hardest to decarbonize sectors in the global economy. Cement and steel production together are responsible for about 15% of global CO2 emissions. But look around our modern world and it’s hard to imagine doing without these materials. It takes a huge amount of heat to make cement, and that is the primary reason its production causesr 7% to 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions. If cement production were a country, it would rank third in such emissions, behind China and the United States. There are more environmentally friendly ways to make cement, specifically alternative fuels that can also achieve the high temperatures needed for production. Some countries are already using them. Steel is surprisingly recyclable; in fact about 70% of the steel used in the US is recycled. But we can’t use recycled steel for every application.

Witness History: The Environment

Sunday, April 20 at 9pm

In honor of Earth Day, a collection of stories of environmentalism and conservation from the BBC’s Witness History program.