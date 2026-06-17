Kai Ryssdal to Headline WRKF’s 10th Annual Founders Luncheon

Kai Ryssdal, longtime host of Marketplace, will headline WRKF’s 10th Annual Founders Luncheon at noon on Friday, September 25, 2026, at the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge. This special anniversary event marks a decade of bringing nationally recognized journalists, authors, and thought leaders to Baton Rouge while celebrating the donors, sponsors, and community members whose support sustains WRKF’s local journalism, cultural programming, and public service mission. Click here to reserve your table or ticket.