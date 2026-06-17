© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Kai Ryssdal to Headline WRKF’s 10th Annual Founders Luncheon

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Barbara Clark
Published June 17, 2026 at 5:33 PM CDT
Kai Ryssdal portrait
Kai Ryssdal

Kai Ryssdal, longtime host of Marketplace, will headline WRKF’s 10th Annual Founders Luncheon at noon on Friday, September 25, 2026, at the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge. This special anniversary event marks a decade of bringing nationally recognized journalists, authors, and thought leaders to Baton Rouge while celebrating the donors, sponsors, and community members whose support sustains WRKF’s local journalism, cultural programming, and public service mission. Click here to reserve your table or ticket.
Tags
WRKF EventsInside WRKF
Barbara Clark
Raised in the animated city of New Orleans, Barbara traveled upriver to attend LSU, graduating from the university with degrees in Psychology and Anthropology.
See stories by Barbara Clark