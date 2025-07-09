WRKF Founders Luncheon hosts renowned NPR journalist Mary Louise Kelly

Mary Louise Kelly, longtime co-host of NPR’s All Things Considered, will speak at noon during WRKF’s 9th Annual Founders Luncheon at the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge on Friday, September 26, 2025. Known for her incisive reporting on national security and global affairs, Kelly brings depth, clarity, and humanity to the stories that shape our world.

Linda and Robert Bowsher will receive this year’s Founders Award.

Connect with others who value in-depth news, civic engagement, and staying informed about our community.

This event supports WRKF’s news, entertainment, and critical updates—especially during hurricanes and other emergencies—when other systems are down.

Here’s how you can take part:



Supporting Sponsor: $2,100—Table + VIP reception for 10

Table Sponsor: $1,300—Table for 10,

Distinguished Donor – $500: Name listed on event materials and screens

General Admission Ticket – $160: One seat at an open-seating table

Member Ticket – $125: One seat at an open-seating table (Available exclusively to current WRKF members)

For more information, contact Barbara Clark at barbara@wrkf.org or 225-926-3050, ext. 113.

Register now: link.