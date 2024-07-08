WRKF Eighth Annual Founders Luncheon with renowned journalist Martin Baron

Martin Baron, former executive editor of The Washington Post, will join us at Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge on Friday, September 27, at noon.

Newsrooms under Marty’s leadership have won 18 Pulitzer Prizes, including The Post, where he navigated with the motto "Democracy dies in darkness." Previously, Marty led the Boston Globe’s coverage of the Catholic Church sex abuse scandal and was portrayed years later in the movie, “Spotlight.”

Jim Engster will receive this year’s Founders Award, and Jenni Peters will receive the Community Catalyst Award.

Join us for what we expect to be an exciting event. Your support for WRKF will connect you with like-minded community members and play a crucial role in ensuring that independent news and cultural programming is available to every community member.

You can secure your place here.

For additional information, contact Barbara Clark at barbara@wrkf.org or 225-926-3050, ext. 13.

After the talk, Marty will sign copies of his book, which is available for purchase at the event and in advance from Cavalier House Books.