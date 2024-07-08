© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Mon 7/8 9am: WRKF's FM signal is operating at reduced power and our HD signal is off the air to accommodate planned technical work. This may affect some listeners. Online streaming is unaffected.

WRKF Eighth Annual Founders Luncheon with renowned journalist Martin Baron

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Barbara Clark
Published July 8, 2024 at 9:48 AM CDT
89.3 WRKF Founders Luncheon Eighth Annual with Martin Baron, journalist.

Martin Baron, former executive editor of The Washington Post, will join us at Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge on Friday, September 27, at noon.

Newsrooms under Marty’s leadership have won 18 Pulitzer Prizes, including The Post, where he navigated with the motto "Democracy dies in darkness." Previously, Marty led the Boston Globe’s coverage of the Catholic Church sex abuse scandal and was portrayed years later in the movie, “Spotlight.”

Jim Engster will receive this year’s Founders Award, and Jenni Peters will receive the Community Catalyst Award.

Join us for what we expect to be an exciting event. Your support for WRKF will connect you with like-minded community members and play a crucial role in ensuring that independent news and cultural programming is available to every community member.

You can secure your place here.

For additional information, contact Barbara Clark at barbara@wrkf.org or 225-926-3050, ext. 13.

After the talk, Marty will sign copies of his book, which is available for purchase at the event and in advance from Cavalier House Books.
Tags
WRKF Events
Barbara Clark
Raised in the animated city of New Orleans, Barbara traveled upriver to attend LSU, graduating from the university with degrees in Psychology and Anthropology.
See stories by Barbara Clark