Juneteenth to bring live music, fireworks, family-friendly events to Baton Rouge

Want to honor and celebrate Juneteenth in Baton Rouge? You can enjoy live music, celebrate with family and learn about Black heritage at a number of events happening around the city this month.

Juneteenth honors the day–June 19, 1865–when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were told they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation declared those enslaved in the Confederacy had been emancipated. Juneteenth is a federal holiday, and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has declared it a state holiday, as did former Gov. John Bel Edwards.

As the holiday approaches, people in and around Baton Rouge are coming together to celebrate Black heritage through music, storytelling and community gatherings.

Here’s how the area is celebrating Juneteenth this year.

Live music

Saturday, June 14

Donaldsonville’s Juneteenth Music Festival

Location: Louisiana Square, 300 Railroad Avenue, Donaldsonville

Time: 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Donaldsonville’s 30th annual Juneteenth festival will feature live music, dance performances, food and a ceremony honoring the city’s oldest African American businesses. Tickets are free, and available on Eventbrite.

Friday, June 20

Location: St. Gabriel Community Center, 1745 Highway 30, St. Gabriel

Time: 1 p.m.

Bring some chairs and coolers, and enjoy live music by local bands. The Voyage Band ft. R&B artist "T Wells" will headline the event at 7 p.m. Look for updates on the event’s Facebook page.

Saturday, June 21

Juneteenth Weekend Bella Noche: The Reunion

Location: Raising Cane's River Center

Time: 7 p.m.

Celebrate Juneteenth weekend at a high-energy music event featuring R&B and hip-hop artists like Tyrese, Tank, Jacquees, Mia X, and more. Tickets are required.

Location: Williams & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen

Time: Saturday, June 21, and Sunday, June 22

The city is hosting a two-day celebration with music, food, and fireworks.

Cultural programs

Thursday, June 12

A Juneteenth Author Talk

Location: 1201 Maginnis Street

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Donaldsonville Juneteenth Committee will host a discussion about Daniel Brook’s "The Accident of Color: A Story of Race in Reconstruction", a novel that takes place in 19th Century New Orleans.

Thursday, June 19

Location: Southern University campus

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The campuswide Juneteenth celebration will include cultural programming, performances and educational events. More information is available on the university’s website.

Location: Carl F. Grant Civic Center, 24700 J. Gerald Berret Boulevard, Plaquemine

Time: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In honor of Juneteenth, Iberville Parish is hosting a community event to celebrate Black heritage and culture.

Family-friendly events

Saturday, June 21

Location: Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. 4th Street, Baton Rouge

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The museum will host a family-friendly event with hands-on activities like a community puzzle mural, scavenger hunt, and story corner that explores Black excellence and the meaning of Juneteenth. It’s also offering discounted admission.

Family Extravaganza

Location: Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road, Baton Rouge

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In honor of Juneteenth, the center is hosting a family-friendly event with a community market, live music, food and fun for all ages.

FamilyFest Juneteenth Edition

Location: Cadillac Street Park in Zion City

Time: 5 p.m. to sunset

The event will “bring the block together” to celebrate Juneteenth with live music and local vendors serving Southern food. People of all ages are welcome.

