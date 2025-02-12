Louisiana industrial support business to add 175 jobs with Ascension expansion

An industrial support company announced Tuesday that it plans to build a $69 million facility in Ascension Parish that will house products for Louisiana’s petrochemical, renewable energy and paper production industries.

John H. Carter Co./ControlWorx, headquartered in Baton Rouge, shared details of its expansion plans in a joint press release with the Louisiana Economic Development agency and Gonzales Mayor Tim Riley. The state will provide the company with tax incentives through the Industrial Tax Exemption Program and the Quality Jobs Tax Credit and has offered the company a $590,000 project infrastructure grant.

Construction of the facility at 3088 S. Burnside Ave. in Gonzales is expected to begin in March.

The company is expected to create 175 direct new jobs over the next 10 years with a projected payroll of $12.5 million.

John H. Carter Co., which began operations in 1933, provides a wide range of process automation products, services and support for industrial, commercial and municipal customers.

“We are proud to celebrate John H. Carter Co.’s expansion into Gonzales, bringing new jobs to our community,” Riley said. “This significant investment demonstrates their confidence in our talented workforce and underscores the opportunities our city offers for businesses to grow and thrive.”