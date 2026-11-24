Morning news brief
President Trump is taking credit for the return of his close ally Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO, Nvidia's stock rose after Huang was reinstated, the Russia-Ukraine war is spilling into other countries.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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President Trump is taking credit for the return of his close ally Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO, Nvidia's stock rose after Huang was reinstated, the Russia-Ukraine war is spilling into other countries.
Copyright 2026 NPR