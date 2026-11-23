What does it mean for a space to be accessible?

For the Wentwood Playground Skatepark in Kenner, it meant adding a sidewalk. What might seem like a small detail was cause for celebration among wheelchair users on this warm Saturday afternoon.

“Coming to a skate park has changed my life immensely,” Tony Torres said.

Torres was born with spina bifida and has used a wheelchair for most of his life. He says adaptive skateparks changed what he thought was possible.

“The freedom I get out here and the way I move through the world is so different,” he said.

Torres founded TNT Mobility , an organization dedicated to providing equipment that helps individuals maintain independence and foster community.

TNT Mobility is behind today's event: Wheels in Motion, a skate clinic for young athletes with disabilities.

Ryann Goldberg / WWNO A new walkway allows wheelchair users to comfortably enter the skatepark

Expanding accessibility

The skatepark wasn't always accessible to wheelchair users.

“They didn't have a walkway and we had to be able to get into the skate park. We also have to have accessible bathrooms,” Torres said.

In the past, wheelchair users coming to the skatepark had to roll over grass and dirt on their way to the ramp. Now, there's a walkway, so athletes can roll straight from the parking lot.

The new walkway makes it easier for athletes like 5-year-old Xavier Foster, who also has spina bifida, to enter the skatepark.

“I like to go to the skatepark…because it's so fun,” he said.

With his large glasses and bashful smile, Foster appears shy when speaking with adults. But he’s fearless at the skatepark. He immediately practices rolling up the peaks and gliding down the valleys.

Ryann Goldberg / WWNO Adaptive devices 3D printed by the organization, MakeGood

Beyond the ramp

Under a nearby pavilion, various accessibility organizations have set up demonstration booths.

One of the groups is Wings with Wheels , an organization that encourages people with disabilities to try paramotoring. Yes, wheelchairs in the sky.

“You just launch off a mountain or a hill and then you use the thermal or the air upload from the hill... almost like wave surfing,” founder Alex Janeau said. “It creates this feeling in your stomach. You can't help but laugh and smile with joy.”

Another group, MakeGood , provides 3D printed assistive devices. Director of design and fellow wheelchair user, Philip Dunham, describes some of them.

“These are [writing] devices that people without much mobility or force or strength in their palm or fingers can still grab,” Dunham said. “This is a little guitar pick holder that can strap onto your wrist using a watch strap, so that even if you can't grip onto the fine guitar pick, you can still play guitar. And this is the same concept but applied to a drumstick.”

MakeGood also produces 3D printed wheelchairs. One of them is currently being used by Blaze Brown, a young boy who also has spina bifida.

As Torres shows him how to spin around and pop wheelies, Brown’s mother, Danielle Hartman, describes what the event means to her.

“He is loving it, loving the freedom,” Hartman said. “It just gives me hope for the future that he will be able to do things on his own and succeed in life.”

Torres wants to be a role model for kids like Brown.

“When I was growing up, there wasn't a lot, and now I see that the world's opened up,” Torres said.

Today isn't a one off. On November 21, the group will head back to the skatepark for a Disco Night.

Now, Make Good will just need to figure out how to 3D print disco balls.