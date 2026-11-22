Ukraine war spilling into NATO territory
The war between Russia and Ukraine once again creeps onto European territory – from attacks on ships to missiles in Poland and fresh allegations of Russian operations inside Denmark.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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The war between Russia and Ukraine once again creeps onto European territory – from attacks on ships to missiles in Poland and fresh allegations of Russian operations inside Denmark.
Copyright 2026 NPR