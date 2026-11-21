Fuschia Dunlop's Sichuan cooking tips
Fuschia Dunlop, author and Sichuan food celebrity, shows NPR's Rob Schmitz how to make 'strange flavor sauce' and talks about bringing Sichuan cooking to people outside and inside China.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Fuschia Dunlop, author and Sichuan food celebrity, shows NPR's Rob Schmitz how to make 'strange flavor sauce' and talks about bringing Sichuan cooking to people outside and inside China.
Copyright 2026 NPR