Two more New Orleans charter schools defended their academic records to the school board this week as the district weighs whether to close them.

Warren Easton Charter High School is up for renewal, while the district is reviewing Young Audiences Charter Schools at Lawrence D. Crocker early because of its test scores.

The district is conducting an "enhanced data review" of both schools. Thursday's public hearing was part of that process.

Seven schools in addition to Easton have charters up for renewal this fall.

For the first time, the district is also reviewing lower-performing schools midway through their contracts. Crocker is one of at least three schools under early review this year .

NOLA Public Schools is reviewing charters under an updated framework that relies on the state’s school performance grades. This year, the state is calculating those grades under a new, tougher system. The district is also weighing declining enrollment citywide, which could lead to more closures.

Easton expects grade drop

Warren Easton, on Canal Street in Mid-City, has received B grades from the state in recent years, but school officials project it will receive a D under the state's new grading system.

The school is one of the city's largest high schools. It enrolled nearly 1,300 students last school year, up from 943 in 2021-22. It also opened a separate ninth-grade academy across the street from its main campus in 2022.

The school's own calculation puts its performance score at 28.3, about five points below the new threshold for a C. The state plans to release school performance scores next month.

Warren Easton principal and CEO Kendall McManus-Thomas took over leadership of the school six months ago. At Thursday's hearing, he told school board members he knows Easton's academic achievement needs to improve.

"This is not the standard for Warren Easton," McManus-Thomas said.

Only 20% of Warren Easton's students scored mastery or above across tested subjects in the 2025-26 school year, compared with 36% across NOLA Public high schools, according to district data .

Easton's average ACT composite score was 16.4, and its graduation rate was 92.5% for the 2024-25 school year.

McManus-Thomas said his administration has introduced a new, low-tech instructional approach that emphasizes "explicit direct instruction," small-group activities and additional help for students struggling during class.

"These are simple, fundamental moves," he said.

The school has also added instructional coaches, expanded teacher collaboration and introduced more advanced coursework, including an AP Capstone program.

Easton is also reducing its enrollment capacity from 1,350 seats to approximately 1,180, even as enrollment has grown in recent years.

School leaders said the reduction will help them maintain academic support for students as the district grapples with declining enrollment and excess high school capacity.

Board member Carlos Zervigon said he was surprised by Easton's projected decline, citing the school's career and technical education programs, something the state's new accountability system values.

"I think we all expected with the new letter grade system that our high school accountability letter grades would drop, but Easton always has such a significant number of students earning workforce credentials," Zervigon said.

Zervigon asked McManus-Thomas what accounted for the difference between the school's previous grades and its projected performance under the new system. McManus-Thomas said the school has strong career training programs but needs to place greater emphasis on academic preparation for college, including state assessments, Advanced Placement courses and the ACT.

Board member Olin Parker commended Easton's charter governing board for establishing a ninth-grade academy, securing athletic facilities and hiring McManus-Thomas.

Crocker supporters speak

School leaders at Crocker urged the district to give the Uptown school more time to improve rather than close it.

"Our ask is for you to hold us to a plan, not a closure," said Brionne Marcelle, Crocker's chief academic officer.

The district is reviewing Crocker early — its contract is good until 2030 — under its new charter framework , which took effect July 1.

Crocker has earned Ds in recent years. Its performance score has improved since Young Audiences took over the school in 2021.

The percentage of Crocker students scoring at mastery or above across tested subjects increased from less than 5% in 2021-22 to 12% in 2025-26. English language arts mastery increased from 6% to 18% over the same period.

Those gains have not erased significant academic challenges. Only 6% of Crocker students reached mastery in math, and the school's overall mastery rate remains well below the district's K-8 average of 24% for open-enrollment schools.

Parker asked why Crocker’s progress score, which measures how much students improve from year to year, fell even as more students reached mastery. Marcelle said the score draws on two years of test results and that weak math scores pulled it down. She pointed to changes in instructional leadership, including the appointment of a new assistant principal focused on improving math instruction.

Crocker enrolled about 480 students during the 2025-26 school year, 30 fewer than the previous year. More than 95% of its students were economically disadvantaged, nearly 24% were English language learners, and about 14% had disabilities.

Marcelle said enrollment has increased by 28% since the 2021-22 school year, although it declined last year.

She also said the school projects a performance score just two points short of a C under the state's new accountability system.

Crocker parents, teachers and community partners asked board members on Thursday night to keep the school open.

Alexandra Saba praised Crocker for supporting her daughter, who has special needs. Other parents of children with special needs have told her they struggle to find that kind of care at other schools, she said.

Crocker's principal, Erica Bowie, also addressed the board as a parent.

"Do not close my building because I serve 480 children, and one of them is mine," she said.

Kelly Jordan, the district's chief accountability officer, said the enhanced data review process allows schools to provide context beyond their performance scores. Depending on a school's circumstances, the process can lead to charter renewal with conditions or other actions permitted under state law.

District officials expect to complete their analysis after Dec. 1, when the state releases official performance scores from last spring’s tests.

The school board’s next meeting is tentatively set for Dec. 9, when the superintendent is expected to recommend which charters to renew, for how long and whether to close any schools early.