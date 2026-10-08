Lower 9th Ward’s only public school at risk due to low test scores

The only remaining public school in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward is being reviewed a year early, and that could lead to its closure.

New Orleans Public Schools launched its evaluation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Charter Elementary School under a new policy that took effect in July and allows the district to intervene mid-contract when a school repeatedly receives low academic ratings.

King’s contract doesn't expire until the end of the 2027-28 school year. Possible outcomes from the early review range from additional oversight and changes to its charter agreement to closure.

Nine schools are up for renewal this year, including L.B. Landry High School .

The school enrolled about 450 students in grades K-8 and received an F letter grade from the Louisiana Department of Education last year, based on test scores — its second in four years.

This isn’t the first time Friend of King’s, King’s charter operator, has faced possible closure for one of its schools because of academic performance. In 2024, New Orleans' school board voted not to renew King’s high school charter but allowed its K-8 program to continue. The high school closed at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

King’s review also comes as the district weighs broader school closures amid declining enrollment across New Orleans . Superintendent Fateama Fulmore said the district may need to close one to two high schools and three to five K-8 schools over the next few years.

Why is King under early review?

King received a D grade from the state in 2022, an F rating in 2023, another D in 2024, and another F in 2025.

Those ratings matter under the district's charter school accountability system , which lays out how NOLA Public Schools evaluates and oversees its charter schools.

Under the updated framework, schools that repeatedly receive low grades can face additional oversight before their charter contracts are normally up for renewal or be closed early. Two F ratings within four years, as King has had, can trigger an early review.

District data show King trailing behind other New Orleans schools on state tests.

In the 2025-26 school year, 10% of King students in grades 3 through 8 scored mastery or above across subjects on the state’s LEAP exams. Students who reach mastery have met grade-level expectations.

Districtwide, 30% of K-8 students reached mastery or above.

Enrollment has also fallen at the school. King enrolled 448 students in 2025-2026, down from 529 the year before — a decline of about 15%.

A district spokesperson said in an email the review was prompted by the school's academic performance, not declining enrollment.

The district has asked King to submit an updated school improvement plan by November 6. A public hearing is scheduled for November 5.

The district expects to make all of its renewal decisions — on King and nine other schools — by December 9.