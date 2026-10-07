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How to define a measles death

NPR | By Maria Godoy
Published October 7, 2026 at 3:12 PM CDT

Historically, the CDC relied on state health departments' determination of measles deaths. Now, it's working with the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists to create a clear definition.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Maria Godoy
Maria Godoy is a senior editor and correspondent with NPR's Science Desk.
See stories by Maria Godoy