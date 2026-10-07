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Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says helping whistleblowers is the best hope to rein in AI

WBUR
Published October 7, 2026 at 11:09 AM CDT
Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)
Alex Brandon/AP
Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

In 2021, Frances Haugen released tens of thousands of internal Facebook documents showing the company knew its algorithms were promoting political extremism, exacerbating teen mental health issues, and prioritizing corporate profit over public safety.

Since then, she’s testified nationally and internationally about accountability and transparency in social media.

Now, she’s the subject of the new Aaron Sorkin movie, “The Social Reckoning,” where she and fellow tech whistleblower Brittany Kaiser work on a new initiative to help future whistleblowers expose wrongdoing.

Haugen, also author of the memoir “The Power of One,” joins host Robin Young to talk about the new initiative and her portrayal in “The Social Reckoning.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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