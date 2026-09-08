Hank the donkey has record-setting ears
Hank the donkey has the longest donkey ears in the world. His mom, Jennifer Gee, says in addition to big ears, the Mammoth donkey has a big personality, "like a gigantic golden retriever."
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Hank the donkey has the longest donkey ears in the world. His mom, Jennifer Gee, says in addition to big ears, the Mammoth donkey has a big personality, "like a gigantic golden retriever."
Copyright 2026 NPR