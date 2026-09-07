Morning news brief
Five people are dead after a cargo plane crash at Miami International Airport, Trump's top envoys go to Ukraine with hopes of restarting peace talks, Germany's far-right party wins landslide victory.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Five people are dead after a cargo plane crash at Miami International Airport, Trump's top envoys go to Ukraine with hopes of restarting peace talks, Germany's far-right party wins landslide victory.
Copyright 2026 NPR