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Morning news brief

NPR | By Leila Fadel,
Michel Martin
Published August 6, 2026 at 3:43 AM CDT

Iran says it's close to a deal with Oman over navigation on the Strait of Hormuz, a look at the challenges both candidates for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat will face, Trump touts U.S. economy in Vegas.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is a host of Morning Edition.
See stories by Michel Martin