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The role of data centers in the Democratic primaries

NPR | By Tamara Keith
Published August 4, 2026 at 3:16 PM CDT

Democratic candidates in some key Midwestern races are focusing on data centers. Resistance to data centers is proving to be politically salient as voters distrust big tech.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith is a Senior Political Correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Tamara Keith