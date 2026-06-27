June 27 election results: See full results for runoff races, local propositions

Louisiana voters overwhelmingly pushed Republican Rep. Julia Letlow and Democrat Jamie Davis through their respective party runoffs on Saturday, June 27, setting the two up to face off for Bill Cassidy's U.S. Senate seat in November.

Republican voters also decided on candidate runoffs for board seats with the Louisiana Public Service Commission and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Several local propositions were also on Saturday's ballot.

You can see complete election results and coverage of key races below:

U.S. Senate: Republican Primary

Julia Letlow — 179,971 (57%)

John Fleming — 136,567 (43%)

U.S. Senate: Democratic Primary

Jamie Davis — 156,776 (80%)

Gary Crockett — 39,415 (20%)

Politics Letlow, Davis advance in Louisiana’s U.S. Senate race U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow and Jamie Davis, a row-crop farmer in Tensas Parish, won their party runoffs Saturday and will now face off for Bill Cassidy’s U.S. Senate seat in November.

Public Service Commission: District 1 Republican Primary

Stephanie Hilferty — 49,047 (62%)

John Young — 29,459 (38%)

BESE District 1: Republican Primary

Joseph Cao — 29,417 (52%)

Ellie Schroder — 27,169 (48%)

ORLEANS

Garden District Security District

Yes — 478 (84%)

No — 90 (16%)

Lake Forest Estate Improvement District

Yes — 72 (61%)

No — 46 (39%)

JEFFERSON

City of Harahan Millage Renewal

Yes — 1,047 (66%)

No — 531 (34%)

ST. TAMMANY

Law Enforcement District Millage Renewal

Yes — 27,367 (65%)

No — 14,657 (35%)

Parishwide Mosquito Abatement District Millage Renewal

Yes — 28,896 (68%)

No — 12,940 (31%)

City of Slidell Millage Continuation 1

Yes — 2,546 (69%)

No — 1,125 (31%)

City of Slidell Millage Continuation 2

Yes — 2,542 (69%)

No — 1,137 (31%)

Fire Protection District No. 2 Tax Renewal

Yes — 2,495 (73%)

No — 923 (27%)

Recreation District No. 11 In-Lieu Millage

Yes — 1,200 (47%)

No — 1,366 (53%)

Recreation District No. 12 Millage Renewal

Yes — 926 (64%)

No — 510 (36%)

EAST BATON ROUGE

Library Millage Continuation

Yes — 47,895 (64%)

No — 26,679 (36%)

Council on Aging Millage Renewal

Yes — 50,729 (68%)

No — 23,778 (32%)

Recreation and Park Commission Millage Renewal

Yes — 46,538 (63%)

No — 27,798 (37%)

Zachary Community School System Ad Valorem Tax

Yes — 3,745 (62%)

No — 2,260 (38%)

City of Baker Proposition

Yes — 1,084 (55%)

No — 901 (45%)