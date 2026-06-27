June 27 election results: See full results for runoff races, local propositions
Louisiana voters overwhelmingly pushed Republican Rep. Julia Letlow and Democrat Jamie Davis through their respective party runoffs on Saturday, June 27, setting the two up to face off for Bill Cassidy's U.S. Senate seat in November.
Republican voters also decided on candidate runoffs for board seats with the Louisiana Public Service Commission and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Several local propositions were also on Saturday's ballot.
You can see complete election results and coverage of key races below:
U.S. Senate: Republican Primary
- Julia Letlow — 179,971 (57%)
- John Fleming — 136,567 (43%)
U.S. Senate: Democratic Primary
- Jamie Davis — 156,776 (80%)
- Gary Crockett — 39,415 (20%)
Public Service Commission: District 1 Republican Primary
- Stephanie Hilferty — 49,047 (62%)
- John Young — 29,459 (38%)
BESE District 1: Republican Primary
- Joseph Cao — 29,417 (52%)
- Ellie Schroder — 27,169 (48%)
ORLEANS
Garden District Security District
Yes — 478 (84%)
No — 90 (16%)
Lake Forest Estate Improvement District
Yes — 72 (61%)
No — 46 (39%)
JEFFERSON
City of Harahan Millage Renewal
Yes — 1,047 (66%)
No — 531 (34%)
ST. TAMMANY
Law Enforcement District Millage Renewal
Yes — 27,367 (65%)
No — 14,657 (35%)
Parishwide Mosquito Abatement District Millage Renewal
Yes — 28,896 (68%)
No — 12,940 (31%)
City of Slidell Millage Continuation 1
Yes — 2,546 (69%)
No — 1,125 (31%)
City of Slidell Millage Continuation 2
Yes — 2,542 (69%)
No — 1,137 (31%)
Fire Protection District No. 2 Tax Renewal
Yes — 2,495 (73%)
No — 923 (27%)
Recreation District No. 11 In-Lieu Millage
Yes — 1,200 (47%)
No — 1,366 (53%)
Recreation District No. 12 Millage Renewal
Yes — 926 (64%)
No — 510 (36%)
EAST BATON ROUGE
Library Millage Continuation
Yes — 47,895 (64%)
No — 26,679 (36%)
Council on Aging Millage Renewal
Yes — 50,729 (68%)
No — 23,778 (32%)
Recreation and Park Commission Millage Renewal
Yes — 46,538 (63%)
No — 27,798 (37%)
Zachary Community School System Ad Valorem Tax
Yes — 3,745 (62%)
No — 2,260 (38%)
City of Baker Proposition
Yes — 1,084 (55%)
No — 901 (45%)