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June 27 election results: See full results for runoff races, local propositions

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By WWNO Staff
Published June 27, 2026 at 11:58 PM CDT
U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, standing beside her fiancé Kevin Ainsworth, center right, and her son, addresses her supporters in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, June 27, 2026, after winning the GOP Senate nomination.
Jack Brook
/
AP Photo
U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, standing beside her fiancé Kevin Ainsworth, center right, and her son, addresses her supporters in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, June 27, 2026, after winning the GOP Senate nomination.

Louisiana voters overwhelmingly pushed Republican Rep. Julia Letlow and Democrat Jamie Davis through their respective party runoffs on Saturday, June 27, setting the two up to face off for Bill Cassidy's U.S. Senate seat in November.

Republican voters also decided on candidate runoffs for board seats with the Louisiana Public Service Commission and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Several local propositions were also on Saturday's ballot.

You can see complete election results and coverage of key races below:

U.S. Senate: Republican Primary

  • Julia Letlow — 179,971 (57%)
  • John Fleming — 136,567 (43%)

U.S. Senate: Democratic Primary

  • Jamie Davis — 156,776 (80%)
  • Gary Crockett — 39,415 (20%)
Republican Julia Letlow (left) and Democrat Jamie Davis (right) won their party's runoff election on Saturday, June 27, 2026, and will face each other for Bill Cassidy's U.S. Senate seat in November.
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Letlow, Davis advance in Louisiana’s U.S. Senate race
Aubri Juhasz, Brooke Thorington
U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow and Jamie Davis, a row-crop farmer in Tensas Parish, won their party runoffs Saturday and will now face off for Bill Cassidy’s U.S. Senate seat in November.

Public Service Commission: District 1 Republican Primary

  • Stephanie Hilferty — 49,047 (62%)
  • John Young — 29,459 (38%)

BESE District 1: Republican Primary

  • Joseph Cao — 29,417 (52%)
  • Ellie Schroder — 27,169 (48%)
Stephanie Hilferty (left) will be the Republican candidate for the 1st district board seat of the Louisiana Public Service Commission; Joseph Cao (right) will be the Republican candidate for Louisiana’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education District 1 board seat.
Politics
Louisiana election results: Hilferty wins PSC runoff, Cao edges Schroder in BESE Republican race
Aubri Juhasz, Michael McEwen
Republican state Rep. Stephanie Hilferty and current BESE board member Joseph Cao both won their runoff races in Saturday's election.

ORLEANS

Garden District Security District

Yes — 478 (84%)
No — 90 (16%)

Lake Forest Estate Improvement District

Yes — 72 (61%)
No — 46 (39%)

JEFFERSON

City of Harahan Millage Renewal

Yes — 1,047 (66%)

No — 531 (34%)

ST. TAMMANY

Law Enforcement District Millage Renewal

Yes — 27,367 (65%)

No — 14,657 (35%)

Parishwide Mosquito Abatement District Millage Renewal

Yes — 28,896 (68%)

No — 12,940 (31%)

City of Slidell Millage Continuation 1

Yes — 2,546 (69%)

No — 1,125 (31%)

City of Slidell Millage Continuation 2

Yes — 2,542 (69%)

No — 1,137 (31%)

Fire Protection District No. 2 Tax Renewal

Yes — 2,495 (73%)

No — 923 (27%)

Recreation District No. 11 In-Lieu Millage

Yes — 1,200 (47%)

No — 1,366 (53%)

Recreation District No. 12 Millage Renewal

Yes — 926 (64%)
No — 510 (36%)

EAST BATON ROUGE

Library Millage Continuation

Yes — 47,895 (64%)

No — 26,679 (36%)

Louisiana voters decided on four proposed constitutional amendments on Saturday, March 29, 2025.
Politics
East Baton Rouge voters overwhelmingly approve funding renewals for library, other agencies
Alex Cox
After an initial stumble late last year, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system has secured its funding for the next 10 years.

Council on Aging Millage Renewal

Yes — 50,729 (68%)

No — 23,778 (32%)

Recreation and Park Commission Millage Renewal

Yes — 46,538 (63%)

No — 27,798 (37%)

Zachary Community School System Ad Valorem Tax

Yes — 3,745 (62%)

No — 2,260 (38%)

City of Baker Proposition

Yes — 1,084 (55%)

No — 901 (45%)

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Politics Louisiana News
WWNO Staff
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