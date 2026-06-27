East Baton Rouge voters overwhelmingly approve funding renewals for library, other agencies

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library system has secured funding for the next 10 years, after voters overwhelmingly approved their dedicated millage at the ballot on Saturday — 64% of voters approved.

The dedicated property tax will bring in about $60 million a year for the library. These funds are dedicated, which means they can only be used for the library.

Mary Stein, the assistant library director, said the voters sent a clear message: keep doing what you’ve been doing.

“(It’s voters saying) you’ve made the promises, now keep the promises,” Stein said. “They’ve trusted us for the last 40 years, and so now here’s 10 more.”

This marks the end of a turbulent millage renewal process for the library. It lost its initial vote for its funding late last year as voters bucked at it being attached to Mayor-President Sid Edwards’ Thrive plan.

That broke a three-election streak of easy approvals from voters and left officials scrambling to find a way for the library to not go without funding .

Saturday’s result represents a continuation of the status quo. The library will continue to work through its capital improvement plan and will not have to find places to cut back.

“With the millage approved, the Library can restore complete funding for books and materials, continue offering quality programs and services, and fully fund our Capital Improvements Plan,” Stein said in a release.” This allows us to move forward with planned renovations and improvements at the Central, Zachary, Delmont Gardens, Bluebonnet Regional, and Carver branches.

It also marks the end of a possible library system in St. George . St George City Council Pro Tem Drew Murrell proposed creating a separate library system as a backup plan if this vote failed, citing criticism over how much funding the library receives and the services available in the new city.

The library wasn’t the only parish organization asking voters to approve their dedicated millage. The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) and the Council on Aging were both on the ballot.

Voters approved the Council on Aging’s millage renewal, with 68% of the parish in favor.

The tax will fund about $12.5 million each year, providing free meals, transportation and programming for seniors in the parish.

"This victory belongs to the entire community! This vote is a powerful statement about the value our community places on its seniors," said Tasha Clark-Amar, Chief Executive Officer of the council in a statement.

BREC also received approval from parish voters for its tax — over 63% of voters approved.

The nearly $24.8 million each year will serve as BREC’s main source of funding for operations and maintenance.

Both will be in place for the next 10 years.