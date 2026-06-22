New seafood tracking law puts New Orleans restaurants at risk of steep fines

Despite a tough economic climate, New Orleans restaurants are now preparing for a stricter seafood-tracking law that comes with the risk of steep penalties.

House Bill 857 targets restaurants that mislabel menus or mix imported seafood with local catch, with fines up to $50,000. Gov. Jeff Landry signed the bill on Thursday (June 11), and it will take effect on August 1.

The law also adds new expectations for tracking seafood as it moves through the supply chain — from boats to distributors to restaurant kitchens. Because seafood can pass through several hands before it ever reaches a menu, some details about how the state will verify the origin and enforce the rules are still being worked out.

State Rep. Timothy Kerner, R-Lafitte, who authored the bill, said the goal is to address the confusion surrounding domestic and imported seafood.

“ Sometimes the restaurants, when they buy it, they don't even know they are getting imported seafood,” He said. “So it was a bill to try to address that issue and stop it.”

Kerner also said it’s framed as a consumer-protective measure. ”Whatever I can think of to help this industry, I'm gonna do it because not only am I helping the commercial fisherman, I'm helping the consumer,” he said. “I don't want my kids eating that. I don't want anybody's kid eating something that may be harmful to them.”

The monetary penalty for violating the new law is structured in three tiers: a first offense costs $15,000, a second offense costs $25,000 and a third offense costs $50,000.

“It's a steep penalty, but it discourages people from doing that,” Kerner said.

Anthony Theriot, commercial fisherman with Theriot Seafood, supports the bill.

“I think it’s a great help,” he said. ”Anything that can help us can't hurt, you know? I want imports to stop completely.“

Regulators are expected to release more guidance ahead of the August 1 rollout, leaving many questions about implementation and compliance.