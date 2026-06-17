Where to get sandbags in New Orleans, Baton Rouge areas ahead of heavy storms
As wet weather approaches, local officials in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metros are offering sandbagging materials to help residents protect their homes from possible flooding.
Tropical Storm Arthur — the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season — is expected to drop one to four inches in New Orleans, and four to six inches in Baton Rouge through Thursday, and could yield heavy flooding rains.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the system is expected to bring intense rain to southern states including Texas and Louisiana this week.
The following parishes have sandbagging materials available:
New Orleans Metro
- Orleans (self-service; bring a shovel)
- District A Distribution
- Conrad Park; 3400 Hamilton Street, New Orleans LA 7011; 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. or until sand runs out
- District B Distribution
- YMCA Dryades; 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70113; 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. or until sand runs out
- District C Distribution
- Morris FX Jeff (Behrman Stadium) front parking lot; 2529 General Meyer Ave, New Orleans, LA 70114; 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. or until sand runs out
- District D Distribution
- George Washington Carver High School; 3059 Carver Rams Way, New Orleans, LA 70126; 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. or until sand runs out
- St Raymond & St. Leo The Great Catholic Church; 2916 Paris Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119; 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. or until sand runs out
- District E Distribution
- Maria Goretti Catholic Church; 7300 Crowder Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127; 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. or until sand runs out
- Sanchez Multi-Service Center / Sanchez Gym; 1616 Fats Domino Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117; 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.or until sand runs out
- District A Distribution
- St. Charles (self-service; bring a shovel)
- West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Rd., Luling
- East Bank Bridge Park, 13244 River Rd., Destrehan
- St. John (self-service; bring a shovel)
- St. John Community Center, LaPlace
- Central Avenue Fire Station, Reserve
- Ezekiel Jackson Park, Garyville
- Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park, Edgard
- Wallace Fire Station
- Pleasure Bend Fire Station
- St. Tammany (self-service; bring a shovel)
- Airport Road Public Works Barn, 34783 Grantham College Drive, Slidell
- St. Tammany Parish Government Complex, 1410 Koop Drive, Mandeville
- St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds, 1301 N. Florida Street, Covington
- Fritchie Public Works Barn, 63119 LA 1090, Pearl River
- Tangipahoa (self-service; bring a shovel)
- 8th Ward Fire Department on LA 445
- 8th Ward Fire Station on LA 22 in Bedico
- Ponchatoula East Station 4 at the corner of Sandhill Cemetery Road and LA 22
- Ponchatoula West Station 3 on the corner of Morgan Drive and LA 22
- Husser Fire Station on LA 445
- Natalbany Fire on LA 1064
- Baptist Fire Station
- Wilmer Fire Station
- Independence Fire Station
- Loranger Fire Station
- Kentwood Volunteer Fire Station on LA 38 East.
- No sandbag information is available at this time for Jefferson Parish
Baton Rouge Metro
- East Baton Rouge (semi-serviced; no need to bring a bag, but bring a shovel)
- BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Highway
- BREC Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road
- BREC Baker Park, 4331 Jefferson Street
- BREC Cadillac Street, 6117 Cadillac Street
- BREC Doyles Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
- BREC Flannery Road Park, 801 S Flannery Road
- BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park, 1702 Gardere Lane
- BREC Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road
- BREC Memorial Stadium, 1702 Foss Street
- East Feliciana (full service; no need to bring a shovel or a bag)
- 12306 Haynes Street, Clinton
- Iberville (full service; no need to bring a shovel or a bag)
- St. Gabriel Town Hall
- St. Gabriel Hwy 30 Fire Station
- Corner of Bayou Paul Road and Bayou Paul Lane in St. Gabriel
- Bayou Sorrel Fire Station
- Old Bayou Pigeon Fire Station
- Iberville Parish Maintenance Barn (closing at 4:15)
- Pointe Coupee (self-service; bring a shovel)
- Innis Fire Station
- Fire District 5 (New Roads), Morganza Highway
- Fordoche Fire Station
- Livonia Town Hall
- Rougon Fire Station
- Waterloo Fire Station
- West Baton Rouge (self-service; bring a shovel)
- William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen
- Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave., Port Allen
- Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St., Brusly
- Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd., Port Allen
- Joe Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd., Addis
- South Winterville Water Tower
- Lobdell Fire Station, 2937 Lafiton Ln., Port Allen
- Addis Fire Station, 6875 Hwy 1, Addis
Updated: June 17, 2026 at 10:42 AM CDT