Where to get sandbags in New Orleans, Baton Rouge areas ahead of heavy storms

As wet weather approaches, local officials in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metros are offering sandbagging materials to help residents protect their homes from possible flooding.

Tropical Storm Arthur — the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season — is expected to drop one to four inches in New Orleans, and four to six inches in Baton Rouge through Thursday, and could yield heavy flooding rains.

The following parishes have sandbagging materials available:

New Orleans Metro

Orleans (self-service; bring a shovel)

District A Distribution

Conrad Park; 3400 Hamilton Street, New Orleans LA 7011; 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. or until sand runs out District B Distribution

YMCA Dryades; 2220 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70113; 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. or until sand runs out District C Distribution

Morris FX Jeff (Behrman Stadium) front parking lot; 2529 General Meyer Ave, New Orleans, LA 70114; 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. or until sand runs out District D Distribution

George Washington Carver High School; 3059 Carver Rams Way, New Orleans, LA 70126; 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. or until sand runs out St Raymond & St. Leo The Great Catholic Church; 2916 Paris Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119; 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. or until sand runs out District E Distribution

Maria Goretti Catholic Church; 7300 Crowder Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127; 9:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. or until sand runs out Sanchez Multi-Service Center / Sanchez Gym; 1616 Fats Domino Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117; 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.or until sand runs out

St. Charles (self-service; bring a shovel)

West Bank Bridge Park, 13825 River Rd., Luling East Bank Bridge Park, 13244 River Rd., Destrehan

St. John (self-service; bring a shovel)

St. John Community Center, LaPlace Central Avenue Fire Station, Reserve Ezekiel Jackson Park, Garyville Juan Anthony Joseph Memorial Park, Edgard Wallace Fire Station Pleasure Bend Fire Station

St. Tammany (self-service; bring a shovel)

Airport Road Public Works Barn, 34783 Grantham College Drive, Slidell St. Tammany Parish Government Complex, 1410 Koop Drive, Mandeville St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds, 1301 N. Florida Street, Covington Fritchie Public Works Barn, 63119 LA 1090, Pearl River

Tangipahoa (self-service; bring a shovel)

8th Ward Fire Department on LA 445 8th Ward Fire Station on LA 22 in Bedico Ponchatoula East Station 4 at the corner of Sandhill Cemetery Road and LA 22 Ponchatoula West Station 3 on the corner of Morgan Drive and LA 22 Husser Fire Station on LA 445 Natalbany Fire on LA 1064 Baptist Fire Station Wilmer Fire Station Independence Fire Station Loranger Fire Station Kentwood Volunteer Fire Station on LA 38 East.

No sandbag information is available at this time for Jefferson Parish

Baton Rouge Metro