Trump's name removed from Kennedy Center
President Trump's name no longer adorns the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. after a court ordered it removed from the building and the organization's website.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
President Trump's name no longer adorns the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. after a court ordered it removed from the building and the organization's website.
Copyright 2026 NPR