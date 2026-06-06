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A look at FIFA World Cup songs

NPR | By Eyder Peralta
Published June 6, 2026 at 6:41 AM CDT

What makes a good World Cup anthem? Since the early '90s, FIFA officials have commissioned an official song for each World Cup. Some have been duds, while others turned into global hits.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta