Fighting suspicion and mistrust about Ebola
A big challenge in fighting this Ebola outbreak is the spread of rumors and falsehoods on social media. Aid workers and officials are launching efforts to combat this misinformation.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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A big challenge in fighting this Ebola outbreak is the spread of rumors and falsehoods on social media. Aid workers and officials are launching efforts to combat this misinformation.
Copyright 2026 NPR