Are Trump's controversies affecting his agenda?
NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, about whether President Trump's political controversies are interfering with his legislative agenda.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, about whether President Trump's political controversies are interfering with his legislative agenda.
Copyright 2026 NPR