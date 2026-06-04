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Are Trump's controversies affecting his agenda?

NPR | By Steve Inskeep
Published June 4, 2026 at 11:26 AM CDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, about whether President Trump's political controversies are interfering with his legislative agenda.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep