© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

What detainees are facing in New Jersey's Delaney Hall ICE facility

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 2, 2026 at 10:58 AM CDT
A man wearing protective gear walks in front of a burning barricade outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (Andres Kudacki/AP)
Andres Kudacki/AP
A man wearing protective gear walks in front of a burning barricade outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (Andres Kudacki/AP)

Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark, N.J., said on Tuesday that he’s planning to lift a curfew that has been imposed around Delaney Hall after a series of intense clashes over conditions inside the immigration detention center.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Alexandra Goncalves-Peña, a lawyer with a client detained in the center, about what it’s like inside during an alleged hunger and labor strike.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom