U.S. soccer captain looks ahead to World Cup
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Tim Ream, an experienced defender likely to be selected for the U.S. national team at this summer's World Cup, ahead of the announcement of the roster.
Copyright 2026 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Tim Ream, an experienced defender likely to be selected for the U.S. national team at this summer's World Cup, ahead of the announcement of the roster.
Copyright 2026 NPR