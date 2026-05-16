© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

The lasting power of the show 'Survivor'

NPR | By Mia Venkat,
Emily FengMichael Levitt
Published May 16, 2026 at 4:03 PM CDT

Ahead of the Season 50 finale of the beloved CBS show, two time "Survivor" player Rob Cesternino talks to NPR's Emily Feng about what gives the reality competition show such lasting power.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.