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How Americans see China now

NPR | By Frank Langfitt
Published May 12, 2026 at 4:18 PM CDT

As President Trump heads to China this week, a new NPR-Chicago Council-Ipsos poll finds most Americans think U.S. tariffs have hurt both economies, and that the Iran war is bad for America.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
See stories by Frank Langfitt