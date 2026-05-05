Morning news brief
U.S. starts operation to reopen Strait of Hormuz for commercial ships, Tuesday's election in Indiana puts Trump's political power to the test, SCOTUS delays restrictions on abortion pill mifepristone.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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U.S. starts operation to reopen Strait of Hormuz for commercial ships, Tuesday's election in Indiana puts Trump's political power to the test, SCOTUS delays restrictions on abortion pill mifepristone.
Copyright 2026 NPR