© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Dr. Evelyn Griffin, a vaccine skeptic and anti-abortion advocate, named Louisiana surgeon general

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Rosemary Westwood
Published December 8, 2025 at 1:40 PM CST
Dr. Evelyn Griffin, a Baton Rouge obstetrician and gynecologist, was announced Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, as Louisiana’s next surgeon general.
Screen capture of CDC video stream
Dr. Evelyn Griffin, a Baton Rouge obstetrician and gynecologist, was announced Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, as Louisiana’s next surgeon general.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has named Dr. Evelyn Griffin, a Baton Rouge OBGYN who has supported the state’s abortion ban and repeated debunked claims of the link between vaccines and autism, as the state’s new surgeon general.

“Her clinical experience, her leadership in advancing maternal health, and her dedication to strengthening the doctor-patient relationship make her the exact right choice for this role,” Landry said in a statement Monday (Dec. 8).

Griffin was recently hand-picked by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a former anti-vaccine activist, for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel.

Last week, she was among those who voted to end the decades-long policy of recommending the Hepatitis B vaccine for all infants at birth — a practice that is credited with dramatically lowering liver diseases caused by the virus. The move was condemned as “reckless” by the American Medical Association.

NPR News
CDC advisers vote to overturn decades-long policy on hepatitis B vaccine for infants
Pien Huang
In a controversial move, the vaccine advisory group reversed a recommendations for universal immunizing of newborns intended to protect them from a virus that attacks the liver.

The state’s outgoing surgeon general, Dr. Ralph Abraham, a critic of the COVID vaccine who has banned the promotion of all vaccines and vaccine events by the Louisiana Department of Health, has been named principal deputy secretary at the CDC.

Earlier this year, Abraham and the health department waited three months after an outbreak of whooping cough killed two babies to issue an alert to physicians or a press release.

Griffin praised Abraham’s leadership as surgeon general in a statement announcing her new appointment.

“I am committed to upholding the high standards that he and Deputy Surgeon General Dr. Wyche Coleman have set, and pledge with humility to serve the great people of Louisiana,” Griffin said. “I am committed to safeguarding the integrity of the patient-doctor relationship by upholding informed consent and respecting individual rights.”

NPR News
Louisiana officials waited months to warn public of whooping cough outbreak
Rosemary Westwood
After a whooping cough outbreak killed two infants, Louisiana health officials waited months to officially alert physicians or do public outreach. That's not the typical public health response.

Griffin has spoken at a health freedom event and during recent meetings of the vaccine advisory panel, she said it was “unclear” whether autism is linked to vaccines. Numerous high-quality studies have debunked any link between autism and vaccines, but it has been a focus of the CDC’s under Kennedy — including a change to the CDC’s online guidance.

Griffin has also defended the state’s abortion ban in committee hearings and interviews with Louisiana Right to Life.

In 2022, in the wake of the state’s abortion ban, she said the state’s abortion ban doesn’t interfere with physicians' ability to treat pregnancy complications during an interview with Louisiana Right to Life titled “Addressing Post-Roe Misconceptions, Live with Dr. Evelyn Griffin OB/GYN!” A report by groups that support abortion rights found dramatic changes to pregnancy care in the wake of the ban.

During the interview, she also recommended women who find themselves pregnant under the state’s abortion ban seek the care of a crisis pregnancy center that calls contraception “harmful to women” and promotes the unproven and potentially dangerous practice of abortion reversal.

Read More Stories From Rosemary Westwood
Tags
Louisiana News
Rosemary Westwood
Rosemary Westwood is the public and reproductive health reporter for WWNO/WRKF. She was previously a freelance writer specializing in gender and reproductive rights, a radio producer, columnist, magazine writer and podcast host.
See stories by Rosemary Westwood