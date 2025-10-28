Louisiana Department of Health threatens furloughs over SNAP funding

Louisiana health officials are threatening to furlough staff who work in the federal program that administers food stamps, as funding is set to expire on November 1.

A letter from health secretary Bruce Greenstein to staff at the Louisiana Department of Health blames the potential furloughs for staff who work in the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (SNAP) and “roles supported with SNAP funding” on the “Schumer shutdown.”

LDH confirmed that the letter was sent by the department. A department spokesperson told WWNO via email that the notice “is required by all civil service to be sent to employees when there’s a potential furlough.”

“This measure is necessary because our department’s funding has been affected by the ongoing Federal Government (sic) shutdown,” the letter states. “We hope that by adopting this measure we will avert the need for layoffs.”

A letter sent by Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Bruce Greenstein to staff on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, outlines plans to furlough staff who work for the federal Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program.

Employees will be furloughed without pay for up to 240 hours between Nov. 3 and Dec. 2, according to the letter.

“Should funding become available, employees may be recalled back to work sooner” than Dec. 2, the letter continues.

“Likewise, should the Federal Government (sic) shutdown continue, this furlough may be extended with approval from the State Civil Service,” it says.

Staff will be notified if and when furloughs begin, according to the letter.

Millions of Americans are set to lose food aid benefits this week as a result of the shutdown and a decision by the Trump administration not to use emergency funds to keep the program going.