A bee named Lucifer
A scientist in Australia discovered a new species of native bee, which she named Lucifer because it has horns. Many things are unknown about native bees, and it's unclear what purpose the horns serve.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
A scientist in Australia discovered a new species of native bee, which she named Lucifer because it has horns. Many things are unknown about native bees, and it's unclear what purpose the horns serve.
Copyright 2025 NPR