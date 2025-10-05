Does One Battle After Another actually meet the moment?
NPR's Bob Mondello and Marc Rivers join host Andrew Limbong to talk about Paul Thomas Anderson's new film and other films that reflect the politics and tensions of our time.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
NPR's Bob Mondello and Marc Rivers join host Andrew Limbong to talk about Paul Thomas Anderson's new film and other films that reflect the politics and tensions of our time.
Copyright 2025 NPR