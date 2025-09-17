© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

President Trump visits the United Kingdom

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 17, 2025 at 10:37 AM CDT

We get the latest on President Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom from Danielle Kurtzleben, White House correspondent with NPR.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom