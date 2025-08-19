Looking back on Texas' history of mid-decade redistricting
A Republican-led House in Texas is pushing a mid-decade redistricting plan, with the goal of cementing Republican dominance in Congress. Democratic lawmakers staged dramatic walkouts, leaving for Oklahoma and New Mexico to deny Republicans a quorum. State troopers were dispatched to track them down.
This was not Texas in 2025; this was Texas in 2003.
Princeton University professor of history and public policy Julian Zelizer tells the story.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
