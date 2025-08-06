© 2025
How Pam Bondi has redefined the Attorney General role

By Steve Inskeep,
Domenico Montanaro
Published August 6, 2025 at 3:04 AM CDT

Attorney General Pam Bondi has redefined the role in President Trump's second presidency, carrying out his campaign trail promised "retribution" using the Justice Department.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
