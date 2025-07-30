Morning news brief
Global pressure builds on Israel to let more aid into Gaza, the EPA proposes gutting its greenhouse gas rules, an Epstein's longtime confidant says she'll speak with House lawmakers in exchange for immunity.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Global pressure builds on Israel to let more aid into Gaza, the EPA proposes gutting its greenhouse gas rules, an Epstein's longtime confidant says she'll speak with House lawmakers in exchange for immunity.
Copyright 2025 NPR