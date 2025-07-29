© 2025
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
A Martínez
Published July 29, 2025 at 4:04 AM CDT

A gunman killed four people before killing himself in Manhattan, a wrap up of President Trump's visit to Scotland, Israel continues to deliver some food into Gaza but aid groups say it's not enough.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.