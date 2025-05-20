© 2025
House Republicans hope Trump can tamp down rebellion around their signature bill

By Tamara Keith,
Barbara Sprunt
Published May 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
President Trump is expected to travel to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with House Republicans as they prepare to vote on a massive legislative package of top GOP priorities.

House Republican leaders have struggled for weeks to persuade holdouts within their own party to back a massive bill meant to advance much of President Trump's domestic agenda. On Tuesday, Trump will travel to Capitol Hill for a meeting that will test his ability to bend the Republican Party to his will.

It's rare for one single bill to contain the bulk of a president's legislative agenda, but Trump has insisted that Republicans in Congress pass tax cuts, spending cuts, deregulation and a boost in border security funding in what he calls "one big, beautiful bill."

Writing legislation that meets those demands has exposed rifts within the GOP-led House and Senate that threaten to derail the bill entirely.

After a handful of Republican members tanked a budget committee vote on Friday, House GOP leaders spent the weekend negotiating with holdouts to get closer to consensus.

Late Sunday night, that same committee advanced the bill — with the original holdouts voting "present."

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy said he voted present "out of respect for the Republican Conference and the President to move the bill forward."

Roy and his fellow Freedom Caucus members left the vote saying that while progress was made, they need to see more concessions in order to support the bill in votes later this week.

Pressure from Pennsylvania Avenue

Trump may be coming to Capitol Hill on Tuesday, but House leadership has long praised him for being involved and available throughout the legislative process.

"Every step of the way, when there were questions, when there were final decisions that had to be made, [President Trump] was always one phone call away," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., told reporters last week. "And he'll continue to be."

Trump has promised he would extend the tax cuts from his first term and add new ones, including no tax on tips, no tax on overtime and no tax on Social Security. These cuts have added to the cost of the bill.

He has been less opinionated on specifics about how to pay for the bill or how long provisions should last — and he hasn't taken sides in the debate between House GOP factions.

Trump and GOP leaders have to convince three main groups to support the bill by House Speaker Mike Johnson's self-imposed deadline of Memorial Day:

Members of the Freedom Caucus say the bill doesn't result in significant enough deficit reduction. They secured some concessions — namely the acceleration of the implementation of work requirements to Medicaid — but that has frustrated members who worried that the existing House could threaten coverage for more than 8.6 million people enrolled in the program, and could become a major issue in the midterm elections next year. The SALT advocates are also fundamentally at odds with the hard-line cost-cutting group.

Two former Trump aides who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to describe private conversations described Trump as being very persuasive in one-on-one conversations, calling him the "ultimate closer" who makes it hard for members to say no.

Trump recently stepped up the pressure on holdouts in his party on social media, calling on his party to unite behind the bill — and warning holdouts to get behind it.

"We don't need "GRANDSTANDERS" in the Republican Party," Trump said in the post.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
